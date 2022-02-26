Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.98

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 8929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

About Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

