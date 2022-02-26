Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.98

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 8929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.
About Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)
