Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $54.67

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 412,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.