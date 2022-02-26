Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $54.67

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 412,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.