JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 244,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JELD-WEN by 32.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 242,724 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

