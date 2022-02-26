$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.32. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $673.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

