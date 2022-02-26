The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 11,975 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $90,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $685,918.80.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after buying an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

