Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Magnite were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.