Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLTR. lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $82,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $82,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter valued at $7,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

