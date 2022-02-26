Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604,182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

