23,655 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.61 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01.

