Jacob A. Orville Sells 1,749 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $127,187.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

