Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $19.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 407,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.