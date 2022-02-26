Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $16.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 3,770,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,890,321. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

