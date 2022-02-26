Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 10.3%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.48. 541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
