ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 245,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,490,945 shares.The stock last traded at $54.72 and had previously closed at $57.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $37,562,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,866,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 226,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

