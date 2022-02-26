Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 2,345,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,772,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

A number of analysts have commented on DML shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 70.40.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

