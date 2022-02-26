Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.04. Approximately 17,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,284,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.
LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88.
About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
