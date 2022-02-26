Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $118.04. Approximately 17,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,284,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.40.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

