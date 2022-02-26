Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Shares of EQIX traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $715.74. 565,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,125. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $789.15. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

