Primecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,394.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $1,394.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,747,956 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

