Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $48.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.