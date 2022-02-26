Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.