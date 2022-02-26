Tnf LLC Invests $397,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZA. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of CZA stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

