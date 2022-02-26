Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after buying an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.32 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

