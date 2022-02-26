7,622 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

