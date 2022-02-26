6,230 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

