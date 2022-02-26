Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 15118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 934,067 shares of company stock valued at $56,182,262.

Get Confluent alerts:

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 360.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $5,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.