Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

OVV stock traded up C$1.74 on Friday, hitting C$52.64. 583,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.93. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.39.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

