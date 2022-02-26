MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of MKP stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.82. 30,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,669. The firm has a market cap of C$557.47 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.93.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

