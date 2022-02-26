Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBNC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

