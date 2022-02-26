Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 1,550,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.