Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 125,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 596,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,824,630 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

