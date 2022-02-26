Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,341. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Discovery by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 493,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Discovery by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 76,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Discovery by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

