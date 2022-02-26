Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.79

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 21225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,738.57.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 805.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.