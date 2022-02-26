Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.79

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 21225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($99.28) to GBX 6,000 ($81.60) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,738.57.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
