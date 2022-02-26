Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

