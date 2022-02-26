Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

