Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,015 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,328,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,720,000 after acquiring an additional 298,992 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC opened at $84.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

