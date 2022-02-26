Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,681 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.17. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.