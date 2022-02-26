Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

