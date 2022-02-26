Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 84,819 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.
NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.98 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03.
