Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $100.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36.

