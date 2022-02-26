Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

