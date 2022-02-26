NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Declares $2.10 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $313.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average of $339.30. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NewMarket by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NewMarket by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEU. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About NewMarket (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.