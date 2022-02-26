NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Declares $2.10 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NEU stock opened at $313.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average of $339.30. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEU. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About NewMarket (Get Rating)
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
