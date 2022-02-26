Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Safehold reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.51.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. Safehold has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 165,566 shares of company stock worth $11,588,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,143,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

