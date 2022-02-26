Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

