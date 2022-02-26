Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 16,839 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

QQQJ stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

