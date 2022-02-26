Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 33,468 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

NYSE HPF opened at $18.64 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

