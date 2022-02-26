The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

