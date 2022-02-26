Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

