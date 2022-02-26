Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $4,188.27

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,188.27.
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
AMZN traded up $48.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,075.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,320.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
