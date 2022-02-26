Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $4,188.27

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,188.27.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

AMZN traded up $48.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,075.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,320.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

