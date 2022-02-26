Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $38.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 133,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,650. The company has a market capitalization of $639.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

