Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000.
Shares of FV stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $51.64.
