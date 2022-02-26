Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.